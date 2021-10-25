Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by AWH Capital L.P.

AWH Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Citi Trends comprises 2.8% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned about 0.38% of Citi Trends worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citi Trends by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 20.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 291.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 25.7% during the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $694.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

