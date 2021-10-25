Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $358.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,688 shares of company stock valued at $178,887,044. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

