Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) PT at GBX 509.29

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 485.02 ($6.34) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 791.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

