QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $118,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $162,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.62 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

