DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 639,565 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639,565 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $52,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.