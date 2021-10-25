Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,898 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 9.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 19.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 427.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $144.00 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

