Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71.

