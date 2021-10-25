Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

