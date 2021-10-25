Maven Securities LTD Purchases 5,000 Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $148.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

EVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

