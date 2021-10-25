Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.12 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

