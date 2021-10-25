Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

AVB stock opened at $232.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $234.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

