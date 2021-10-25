Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.76 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

