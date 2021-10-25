State Street Corp Buys 297,672 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.06% of CBRE Group worth $1,168,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

