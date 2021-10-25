Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $80.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.