CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,195 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $188.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

