Maven Securities LTD Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TVTX opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

