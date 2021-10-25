Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 202,209 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,415,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,209 shares during the period. Hostess Brands comprises 2.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 5.65% of Hostess Brands worth $120,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

