Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 58,189 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,189 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $93,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 157.6% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the period.

Shares of VRNT opened at $46.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

