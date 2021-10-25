Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

