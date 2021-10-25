Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

