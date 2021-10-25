Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.29 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

