Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $163.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $151.51 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

