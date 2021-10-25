Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $113.00

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 375,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

