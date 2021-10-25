Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.81.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.94. Wix.com has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wix.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.