WINk Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.03 or 0.00736766 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.