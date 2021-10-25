Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

