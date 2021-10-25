Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

