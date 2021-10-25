Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $37.60 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Shares of PXD opened at $191.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

