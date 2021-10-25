Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 4,518 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.14% of Calavo Growers worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $42.09 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

