Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Cut by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,606 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 6.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $18.11 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

