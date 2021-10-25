Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $71,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

