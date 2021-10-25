Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $25.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

