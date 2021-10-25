Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $200.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

AXP stock opened at $187.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 126,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

