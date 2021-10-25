Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 302.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

