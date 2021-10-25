Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 302.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Greenidge Generation stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $60.00.
Greenidge Generation Company Profile
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.