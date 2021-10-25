Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $51.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

