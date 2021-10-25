Ararat Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 59.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 3.0% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON opened at $93.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,320,002. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

