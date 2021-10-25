United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 357,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 138,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $203.81 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

