25,716 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $293.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.60 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

