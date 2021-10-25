Ferris Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ferris Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

