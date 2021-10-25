Ararat Capital Management LP Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up approximately 6.8% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Elastic worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Elastic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after buying an additional 150,348 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,513 shares of company stock valued at $105,684,953. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

NYSE ESTC opened at $168.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

