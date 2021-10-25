Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

