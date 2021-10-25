NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $454.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

