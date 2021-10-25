NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $188.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

