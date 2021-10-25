$0.38 EPS Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.