Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.25% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIP. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA WIP opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

