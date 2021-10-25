Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

ELY stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.