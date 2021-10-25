Mount Lucas Management LP Has $126,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWD. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWD opened at $48.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

