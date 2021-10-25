Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.89). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

