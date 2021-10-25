Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,780 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 630,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $927,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,371,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $683,000.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $33.17.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

