Mount Lucas Management LP Has $383,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 56.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 546,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,158,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,028,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS:BBJP opened at $57.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.